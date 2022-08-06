CWG 2022: Meet Priyanka Goswami, the Indian athlete who clinched silver in Women's 10,000m race walk
The athlete remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal.Full Article
Goswami practised gymnastics at school for a few months before switching to athletics.
Indian contingent added one more medal to its tally today as Priyanka Goswami bagged silver medal in the 10,000m race walk.