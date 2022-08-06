CWG 2022: Meet Priyanka Goswami, the Indian athlete who clinched silver in Women's 10,000m race walk

CWG 2022: Meet Priyanka Goswami, the Indian athlete who clinched silver in Women's 10,000m race walk

DNA

Published

The athlete remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal.

Full Article