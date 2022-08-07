A beluga whale stranded in the River Seine has been given a "vitamin cocktail" amid fears its health is rapidly declining.Full Article
Stranded beluga whale in River Seine given 'vitamin cocktail'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
French officials are trying to rescue a malnourished beluga whale trapped in the River Seine with a vitamin cocktail
According to French officials, the mammal is visibly malnourished and attempts to feed it frozen herring and live trout have been..
Business Insider
France whale: Lost mammal stuck in River Seine to get vitamin boost
The visibly malnourished all-white beluga has been stuck 70km north of Paris since at least Tuesday.
BBC News