Plans to axe 91,000 UK civil servants would ‘cut public services’
Published
Review of Johnson plan finds reductions would hit multiple government functions, say Whitehall insidersFull Article
Published
Review of Johnson plan finds reductions would hit multiple government functions, say Whitehall insidersFull Article
BEIRUT (AP) — Tarek Younes was once solidly middle class and felt he helped contribute to society as an inspector in the Lebanese..
Libya sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa and is heavily dependent on revenues from oil and gas exports. In more..