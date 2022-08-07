Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have agreed to a ceasefire following a weekend of fighting.Full Article
Ceasefire hopes as Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad come to a truce
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cease-fire Begins Between Israel, Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Breitbart
An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire began Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m. local time between Israel and the Iranian-backed terrorist..
-
Israel, Gaza militants agree to Egypt-brokered cease-fire
Deutsche Welle
-
BREAKING — Israel, Gaza militants agree to Egypt-brokered cease-fire, says PM Yair Lapid's office
Deutsche Welle
-
Gaza militants say they agreed to Egypt-brokered truce with Israel
Deutsche Welle
-
Israel-Gaza: Egypt reportedly pushing for cease-fire
Deutsche Welle