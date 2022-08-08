Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where do India stand after winning 15 medals on Day 10?
Indian athletes continued to impress on Day 10, as medals continued to rain on the penultimate day of Commonwealth Games 2022.Full Article
Australia are leading the way with 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze for a total of 174 medals while hosts England are in second place..
Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s medal tally rises to 26, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinch gold medals in..