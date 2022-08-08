Ryan Giggs deliberately headbutted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to share photos of a "personal nature" with her friends during a "litany of abuse" against her, a court has heard.Full Article
'Sinister' Ryan Giggs 'headbutted ex-girlfriend during litany of abuse', court hears
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'private life involving litany of abuse', court told
Tamworth Herald
The ex Manchester United star's personal life was a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to..