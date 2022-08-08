Olivia Newton-John, Sweet-Voiced Pop Singer and â€˜Greaseâ€™ Star, Dies at 73
Published
She began her career as an innocent purveyor of middle-of-the-road pop but later adopted a bad-girl persona.Full Article
Published
She began her career as an innocent purveyor of middle-of-the-road pop but later adopted a bad-girl persona.Full Article
Celebrities are paying tribute to Grammy-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73.
The pop sensation had five No. 1 hits, including "Physical," "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "You're the One That I Want."