Olivia Newton-John, Sweet-Voiced Pop Singer and â€˜Greaseâ€™ Star, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, Sweet-Voiced Pop Singer and â€˜Greaseâ€™ Star, Dies at 73

NYTimes.com

Published

She began her career as an innocent purveyor of middle-of-the-road pop but later adopted a bad-girl persona.

Full Article