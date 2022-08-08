Olivia Newton-John, beloved as Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73 after breast cancer battle
Singer Olivia Newton-John, cherished by fans for her role as Sandy in the movie 'Grease,' has died at 73 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning pop star and actor known for her role in Grease and hit songs like “Physical,” has died...
The actress and singer was best known for her appearance as Sandy in Grease