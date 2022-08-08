Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne surprise appearance headlines Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony
Birmingham ends a hugely successful Commonwealth Games as legendary Brummie rocker Ozzy Osbourne headlines the closing ceremony.
The Black Sabbath appeared during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games
Rock hero Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance onstage in his home city of Birmingham to close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games.