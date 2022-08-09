South Korea: 7 die from torrential rain in Seoul
Heavy rains across the South Korean capital have killed at least seven people. Rains this heavy haven't been seen in 80 years in some areas.Full Article
Torrential rain knocked out power, caused slips and left roads and subways submerged in and around the South Korean capital of..
Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving..