Laal Singh Chaddha: Forrest Gump makers send 'love letter to India', compare Aamir Khan and Tom Hanks' movies

Laal Singh Chaddha: Forrest Gump makers send 'love letter to India', compare Aamir Khan and Tom Hanks' movies

DNA

Published

The makers of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks sent a 'love letter to India', compared Aamir Khan's film.

Full Article