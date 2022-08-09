Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies
Published
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, known for his bold style, fragrances and Steve Jobs' turtle necks, has died aged 84Full Article
Published
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, known for his bold style, fragrances and Steve Jobs' turtle necks, has died aged 84Full Article
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84, local media has said.
The revolutionary designer died of liver cancer in Tokyo aged 84, his company said in a statement.