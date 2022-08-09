Rapper Fetty Wap jailed for threatening to kill a man on a FaceTime call

Rapper Fetty Wap has been jailed for threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pre-trial release in a pending drug conspiracy case.

