Rapper Fetty Wap has been jailed for threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pre-trial release in a pending drug conspiracy case.Full Article
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed for threatening to kill a man on a FaceTime call
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rapper Fetty Wap's bail revoked for threatening to kill someone on a Facetime call: feds
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) --- Rapper Fetty Wap, who is facing federal drug charges, allegedly violated the conditions of his bail by..
PIX 11