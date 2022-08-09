Serena Williams says she intends to retire from tennis after US Open in Vogue's September issue
Published
Serena Williams, 40, announced in Vogue that her time in tennis is coming to an end after US Open. "I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."
Published
Serena Williams, 40, announced in Vogue that her time in tennis is coming to an end after US Open. "I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."
Serena Williams , Says US Open Will Be , Her Last Tournament.
'The Independent' reports that Serena Williams
has..