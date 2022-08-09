Lamont Dozier, Motown songwriter for Supremes, Four Tops, dies at age 81
Lamont Dozier helped write and produce songs "You Can't Hurry Love," "Heat Wave" and dozens of other Motown hits.
Dozier died at 81. As part of the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, he co-wrote dozens of hits, including "Baby Love," "Heat..
As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland team he wrote hits for The Supremes, The Four Tops and more.