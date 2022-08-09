Ukraine war: Huge explosions rock Russian military base in Crimea
Published
Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was an attack by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles, but the Kremlin denies this.Full Article
Published
Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was an attack by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles, but the Kremlin denies this.Full Article
Footage circulating on social media shows black smoke rising in the area of a Russian military air base in Crimea. Meanwhile,..