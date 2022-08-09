Kim Kardashian's new skin-colored Beats Fit Pro earbuds let you 'blend in or stand out'
Apple's Beats By Dre headphones line has a new celebrity ambassador: Kim Kardashian. She has a new line of skin-colored earbuds called "Beats x Kim."
The reality TV star launched the Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three new, quintessentially-Kim colours.
Credit: Beats by Dre..