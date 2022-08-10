Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river in France
Whe whale had been stuck at a lock in Normandy since Friday. It will now be held for three more days for medical observation.Full Article
An operation to move a Beluga whale trapped in the River Seine since Friday has begun, according to French media.
It’s a bizarre story that everyone is hoping for a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.