Pakistani-American woman killed by Ex husband after posting about bad divorce on social media
Published
Sania Khan was about to leave Chicago for Tennessee when the crime happened last month.Full Article
Published
Sania Khan was about to leave Chicago for Tennessee when the crime happened last month.Full Article
This is some first hand proof that for the most part Drs,nurses,medical establishment,Governement and media amongst others are Not..
Search "fertility awareness" or "natural birth control" on TikTok and you'll find an endless scroll of videos — oftentimes with..