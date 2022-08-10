Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river
Published
The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation.Full Article
Published
The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation.Full Article
A beluga whale that had strayed into France's River Seine has been euthanised, French authorities have said.