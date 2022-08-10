Donald Trump has said he invoked the fifth amendment and would not answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings.Full Article
Donald Trump says he refused to answer questions in New York investigation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UPDATE: More details on FBI Raid; REAL REASON why Trump pled the Fifth; GOP urges Trump 2024 bid
Rumble
Former President Trump said he declined to answer questions during a deposition in the New York investigation into his business...
Advertisement
More coverage
Former President Donald Trump 'takes the 5th' despite being critical of those who do
Rumble
Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath..