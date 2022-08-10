Nicola Sturgeon says Liz Truss asked her how to get into Vogue magazine

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss asked her how to get into Vogue magazine when they briefly met last year - despite the Tory leadership candidate since branding her an "attention seeker".Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss asked her 'how she could get in Vogue'
Daily Record
During Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon at the Fringe, the FM said the only time she has ever met Truss was at the COP26..