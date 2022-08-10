David Bowie has been named Britain's most influential artist of the last 50 years for his ability to transcend music, film and fashion.Full Article
Most influential artists of past 50 years are named
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies At 89
Watch VideoDavid McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the..
Newsy
12 podcasts to teach kids about history, identity, and current events
As your child heads back to school, you may be looking for appropriate ways to bolster the education they're getting in the..
Mashable