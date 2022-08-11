Burglary, robbery and theft victims failed by police - watchdog
Published
Forces in England and Wales often fail to identify and catch offenders, a watchdog finds.Full Article
Published
Forces in England and Wales often fail to identify and catch offenders, a watchdog finds.Full Article
Public confidence in policing is being damaged by some forces' failure to target burglary, robbery and theft properly, says..
Dire clear-up rates for burglary, theft and robbery are "unacceptable and unsustainable", says a damning report by the police..