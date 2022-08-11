Tesla CEO Elon Musk to sell $7 billion in company shares ahead of Twitter row
Elon Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days.Full Article
Elon Musk , Sells $6.88 Billion , in Tesla Shares.
NBC reports that Elon Musk
has sold 7.92 million shares of..
The billionaire entrepreneur said he wanted “to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” if he was forced to complete the buyout..