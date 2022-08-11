Satellite images appear to show several Russian warplanes at an airbase in Crimea have been damaged or destroyed.Full Article
Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea airbase attack, satellite images show
Images show damage of Russian airbase in Crimea
Satellite images showed on Tuesday (August 9) damages made to the Russian Saki airbase in Crimea.
Satellite images show Crimea airbase damaged after suspected Ukrainian attack
If confirmed, it would be the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, which was seized by..