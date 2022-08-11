'Significant victory': How the Inflation Reduction Act would save Medicare drug costs
Inflation Reduction Act would grant Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 per year.
The legislation is expected to pass without modification by the House of Representatives and to be signed by President Biden..
The Senate has begun its August recess after a weekend vote-a-rama on the Inflation Reduction Act. The multi-billion dollar..