Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 34
Published
The accident reportedly happened after two rollercoaster trains collided into each other.Full Article
Published
The accident reportedly happened after two rollercoaster trains collided into each other.Full Article
Two people were left with "severe" injuries following the crash which saw two of the rollercoaster trains crash into each other.
The accident reportedly happened after two rollercoaster trains collided into each other.