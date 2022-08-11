A woman has been killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest in South Carolina.Full Article
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman, 63, at beach
A woman has been killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest in South Carolina.
Sky News
Officials: South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled in Chest by Loose Beach Umbrella
A woman died in a freak accident after a beach umbrella became loose and impaled a woman in the chest, according to officials.
Breitbart