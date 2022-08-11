This CEO posted a crying selfie on LinkedIn. It didn’t go over well.
Published
After his first experience laying off employees, Braden Wallake posted a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn. The post sparked instant backlash.Full Article
Published
After his first experience laying off employees, Braden Wallake posted a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn. The post sparked instant backlash.Full Article
In his post, Braden said that he fired his workers as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus..
Less than 24 hours ago, Braden Wallake made a mistake. He took a crying selfie (à la Bella Hadid) and published it to LinkedIn..