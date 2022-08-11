Donald Trump: Justice department seeks to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant
Published
The FBI searched Mr Trump's Florida home on Monday - the unsealed warrant could reveal why.Full Article
Published
The FBI searched Mr Trump's Florida home on Monday - the unsealed warrant could reveal why.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump has called for the immediate release of the “completely unredacted affidavit” that led to the..
Watch VideoHundreds of demonstrators gathered over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to show..