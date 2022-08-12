Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh muhurat to to tie rakhi on August 12

DNA

Published

Those who are celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2022 on August 12 could tie the rakhi till 7:06 am in the morning. However, there is another shubh muhurat.

