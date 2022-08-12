Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after fiery crash, rep says
Published
Actress Anne Heche, who last week crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, is not expected to survive the injuries she sustained in the collision, a rep said.Full Article
Watch VideoAnne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't..
