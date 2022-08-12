Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder globally
Published
Thousands of lawsuits claiming that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based powder products contain carcinogens have been filed against the company.Full Article
Published
Thousands of lawsuits claiming that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based powder products contain carcinogens have been filed against the company.Full Article
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid..
Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, more than two years after it ended US..