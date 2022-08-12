Megan Thee Stallion bares all on brash, confident second album, 'Traumazine'
Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the release of her second album, "Traumazine," which explicitly bares the body and soul of the rapper.
Megan Thee Stallion has released her second studio album, Traumazine, the Houston rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s Good News. It..