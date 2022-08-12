Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, more than two years after it ended US sales due to thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.Full Article
Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder
Johnson & Johnson announced its intention to discontinue sales of its talc-based baby powder products globally in 2023.