A bear cub high on "mad honey" and possibly hallucinating had to be rescued in Turkey after being found in a forest.Full Article
Bear cub intoxicated on 'mad honey' and possibly hallucinating rescued in Turkey
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Disoriented bear cub rescued in Turkey after eating 'mad honey'
A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey,"..
Rumble
Bear cub high on hallucinogenic 'mad honey' rescued by park rangers
The animal was found incapacitated after consuming hallucinogenic rhododendron plants.
BBC News