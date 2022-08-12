NHS England to increase beds and call handlers as winter crisis looms
Published
Push to create equivalent of 7,000 extra beds and boost recruitment follows testing summer for health serviceFull Article
Published
Push to create equivalent of 7,000 extra beds and boost recruitment follows testing summer for health serviceFull Article
More emergency call handlers will also be recruited
The NHS will create thousands more beds and recruit more emergency call handlers as part of plans to boost capacity ahead of what..