Salman Rushdie, author of controversial book 'The Satanic Verses,' attacked on stage in NY
A reporter witnessed a man storm the stage and begin punching or stabbing author Salman Rushdie as he was being introduced.
The author received death threats from Iran in the 1980s for his book The Satanic Verses
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, attacked on stage in New York state.