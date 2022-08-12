Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Published
The Indian-born author had a $3.3 million bounty on his head issued by Iranian clerics who accused him of blasphemy in the 1980s.Full Article
Published
The Indian-born author had a $3.3 million bounty on his head issued by Iranian clerics who accused him of blasphemy in the 1980s.Full Article
In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage..
Sir Salman was about to deliver a lecture when a man rushed the stage and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen