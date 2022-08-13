A new Globe Theatre production looking at the life of Joan of Arc will see the legendary French heroine made into a non-binary character.Full Article
Non-binary Joan of Arc play causes a stir as critics turn on depiction of cultural icon
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Globe Theatre’s new spin on ‘non-binary’ Joan of Arc detracts from her heroism and dignity, Catholics say
Side view of the gilded statue of Joan of Arc at Place des Pyramides in Paris, France. / Shutterstock
Washington, D.C...
CNA