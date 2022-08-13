The two prime ministerial hopefuls have each pledged new commitments if elected - with Liz Truss saying she would take on the role of 'minister for the Union' and Rishi Sunak promising to make Britain more "energy secure".Full Article
Truss: 'I'll be your minister for the Union'. Sunak: 'I'll make Britain energy secure'
