An FBI report has concluded Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer on the Rust film set.Full Article
FBI report says Alec Baldwin did pull trigger in fatal Rust set shooting
FBI investigation confirms Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger in 'Rust' set shooting
Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger on the set of 'Rust', according to an FBI report.
Rust’ Gun Could Not Fire Without Trigger Pull, FBI Report States
Contradicting Alec Baldwin’s prior claims, the FBI forensic report on the Rust fatal shooting case claims that the gun used in..