Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to talk
The Satanic Verses author was repeatedly stabbed while on stage at an event in New York state on Friday.Full Article
Salman Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving..
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day..