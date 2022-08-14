Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie stabbing
Published
British author JK Rowling recieves death threat over her tweet in support of Salman Rushdie.Full Article
Published
British author JK Rowling recieves death threat over her tweet in support of Salman Rushdie.Full Article
The Harry Potter creator revealed she had contacted police after a troll told her "you are next" following her support of Rushdie,..
Following the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, J.K. Rowling revealed that she received a death threat warning that she is "next".