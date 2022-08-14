Salman Rushdie stabbed: Author taken off ventilator after attack, suspect held without bail
"Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to lecture.
Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye..
There was praise from Iran's strongly conservative press for the attack on world-renowned author Salman Rushdie, which has left him..