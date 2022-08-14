Six protesters who attended a vigil for Sarah Everard are no longer facing prosecution.Full Article
Prosecution of six protesters who attended Sarah Everard vigil dropped
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sarah Everard: Vigil protesters no longer face prosecution
Six people were accused of breaking lockdown rules by attending the event for Sarah Everard.
BBC News
CPS halts prosecution of six protesters for attending Sarah Everard vigil
The prosecution of six protesters for attending a vigil for Sarah Everard has been halted.
Belfast Telegraph