'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown says she's enrolled at Purdue University
Published
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown says she's a student at Purdue University, studying human services online, according to Allure magazine.
Published
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown says she's a student at Purdue University, studying human services online, according to Allure magazine.
Millie Bobby Brown , Attending Classes , at Purdue University.
CNN reports that
Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled
in..
Can "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown make a DIY cocktail dress? Can she give a poodle a fancy hairdo? Can she make a fake..