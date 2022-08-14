Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that people will not "pay a penny more" on their winter energy bills as he prepares to unveil Labour's plan for easing the cost of living crisis.Full Article
Starmer reveals Labour's 'emergency' plan to tackle cost of living crisis
