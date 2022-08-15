Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour's plan to deal with the "national emergency" of spiralling energy costs is "robust" and a "real answer" to soaring household bills.Full Article
Labour's plan for 'national emergency' of soaring energy bills is 'robust', Starmer says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Starmer reveals Labour's 'emergency' plan to tackle cost of living crisis
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that people will not "pay a penny more" on their winter energy bills as he prepares to unveil Labour's..
Sky News
Pressure mounts as three quarters of Tories back Labour’s £29bn emergency energy plan
Three quarters of Tories back Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to freeze energy bills as pressure mounts on Sunak and Truss.
City A.M.